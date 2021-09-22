September 22, 2021   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Stocks: FedEx (FDX), Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on FedEx (FDXResearch Report) and Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

FedEx (FDX)

In a report released today, William Fitzalan Howard from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on FedEx, with a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $252.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Howard is ranked #999 out of 7658 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FedEx is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $350.42, which is a 38.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 9, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $346.00 price target.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF)

Warburg Research analyst Marc Rene Tonn maintained a Buy rating on Continental Aktiengesellschaft today and set a price target of EUR118.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $106.75, close to its 52-week low of $96.80.

Tonn has an average return of 7.5% when recommending Continental Aktiengesellschaft.

According to TipRanks.com, Tonn is ranked #967 out of 7658 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Continental Aktiengesellschaft with a $152.71 average price target, implying a 43.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 10, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR150.00 price target.

