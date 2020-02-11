February 11, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Stocks: ACCO Brands (ACCO), Kadant (KAI)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ACCO Brands (ACCOResearch Report) and Kadant (KAIResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

ACCO Brands (ACCO)

In a report released today, Kevin Steinke from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on ACCO Brands, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 57.6% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Echo Global Logistics, Cra International, and Icf International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ACCO Brands with a $14.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Kadant (KAI)

In a report released today, Christopher Howe from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Kadant. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $110.75, close to its 52-week high of $114.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 69.1% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Columbus Mckinnon, and Woodward.

Kadant has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $105.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019