Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Stocks: ACCO Brands (ACCO), Kadant (KAI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ACCO Brands (ACCO – Research Report) and Kadant (KAI – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

ACCO Brands (ACCO)

In a report released today, Kevin Steinke from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on ACCO Brands, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 57.6% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Echo Global Logistics, Cra International, and Icf International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ACCO Brands with a $14.00 average price target.

Kadant (KAI)

In a report released today, Christopher Howe from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Kadant. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $110.75, close to its 52-week high of $114.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Howe is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 69.1% success rate. Howe covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Columbus Mckinnon, and Woodward.

Kadant has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $105.00.

