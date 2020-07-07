Analysts Are Bullish on These Utilities Stocks: Uniper SE (UNPRF), Total SA (TOT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Uniper SE (UNPRF – Research Report) and Total SA (TOT – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Uniper SE (UNPRF)

In a report released yesterday, Claudia Introvigne from Kepler Capital upgraded Uniper SE to Buy, with a price target of EUR33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.40, close to its 52-week high of $32.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Introvigne is ranked #1072 out of 6752 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Uniper SE with a $28.61 average price target.

Total SA (TOT)

In a report released yesterday, Bertrand Hodee from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Total SA, with a price target of EUR41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodee is ranked #6604 out of 6752 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Total SA with a $43.97 average price target, a 10.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR45.00 price target.

