July 7, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Utilities Stocks: Uniper SE (UNPRF), Total SA (TOT)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Uniper SE (UNPRFResearch Report) and Total SA (TOTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Uniper SE (UNPRF)

In a report released yesterday, Claudia Introvigne from Kepler Capital upgraded Uniper SE to Buy, with a price target of EUR33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.40, close to its 52-week high of $32.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Introvigne is ranked #1072 out of 6752 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Uniper SE with a $28.61 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Total SA (TOT)

In a report released yesterday, Bertrand Hodee from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Total SA, with a price target of EUR41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodee is ranked #6604 out of 6752 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Total SA with a $43.97 average price target, a 10.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR45.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019