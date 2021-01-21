January 21, 2021   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Utilities Stocks: Transglobe Energy (TGA), Birchcliff Energy (BIREF)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Transglobe Energy (TGAResearch Report) and Birchcliff Energy (BIREFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Transglobe Energy (TGA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Charlie Sharp maintained a Buy rating on Transglobe Energy today and set a price target of p215.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharp is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 60.9% success rate. Sharp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Touchstone Exploration, Orca Exploration Group, and Vaalco Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Transglobe Energy with a $2.82 average price target.

Birchcliff Energy (BIREF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Anthony Petrucci maintained a Buy rating on Birchcliff Energy today and set a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.72, close to its 52-week high of $1.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrucci has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.0% and a 35.3% success rate. Petrucci covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and PrairieSky Royalty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Birchcliff Energy with a $2.60 average price target, a 46.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, TD Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.50 price target.

, , ,
