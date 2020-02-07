February 7, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Utilities Stocks: TransAlta (TAC), ARC Resources (AETUF)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on TransAlta (TACResearch Report) and ARC Resources (AETUFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

TransAlta (TAC)

In a report released today, Robert Hope from Scotiabank maintained a Buy rating on TransAlta, with a price target of C$12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.78, close to its 52-week high of $7.84.

Hope has an average return of 17.2% when recommending TransAlta.

According to TipRanks.com, Hope is ranked #635 out of 5884 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TransAlta is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.88.

ARC Resources (AETUF)

Raymond James analyst Jeremy Mccrea maintained a Buy rating on ARC Resources today and set a price target of C$9.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.6% and a 32.1% success rate. Mccrea covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Freehold Royalties, Birchcliff Energy, and Kelt Exploration.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ARC Resources with a $8.52 average price target, implying a 66.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

