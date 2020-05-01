May 1, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Utilities Stocks: Total SA (TOT), Repsol (REPYY)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Total SA (TOTResearch Report) and Repsol (REPYYResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Total SA (TOT)

Kepler Capital analyst Bertrand Hodee maintained a Buy rating on Total SA yesterday and set a price target of EUR41.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodee is ranked #6401 out of 6561 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Total SA with a $42.76 average price target, which is a 19.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR38.00 price target.

Repsol (REPYY)

Kepler Capital analyst Anders Holte maintained a Buy rating on Repsol yesterday and set a price target of EUR11.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Holte is ranked #6185 out of 6561 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Repsol with a $13.94 average price target.

