July 13, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Utilities Stocks: Pioneer Natural (PXD), Phillips 66 (PSX)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Pioneer Natural (PXDResearch Report) and Phillips 66 (PSXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Pioneer Natural (PXD)

In a report released yesterday, Jeanine Wai from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Pioneer Natural, with a price target of $121.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $92.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Wai is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -19.7% and a 23.3% success rate. Wai covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Occidental Petroleum, and Concho Resources.

Pioneer Natural has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $117.00, implying a 28.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 29, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $173.00 price target.

Phillips 66 (PSX)

In a report released yesterday, Theresa Chen from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Phillips 66, with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $61.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.3% and a 52.4% success rate. Chen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as KNOT Offshore Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Phillips 66 is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $90.00, a 53.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

