Analysts Are Bullish on These Utilities Stocks: Ovintiv (OVV), OGE Energy (OGE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ovintiv (OVV – Research Report) and OGE Energy (OGE – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Ovintiv (OVV)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vincent Lovaglio reiterated a Buy rating on Ovintiv on September 16 and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.37, close to its 52-week high of $33.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Lovaglio is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 59.2% success rate. Lovaglio covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Occidental Petroleum, and Southwestern Energy.

Ovintiv has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.80, representing a 38.6% upside. In a report issued on September 7, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$34.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

OGE Energy (OGE)

Mizuho Securities analyst Anthony Crowdell maintained a Buy rating on OGE Energy on September 15 and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Crowdell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 59.3% success rate. Crowdell covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Pinnacle West Capital, and Centerpoint Energy.

OGE Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.50, implying a 13.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 3, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.