August 28, 2020   Analyst News, Utilities   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Utilities Stocks: Devon Energy (DVN), Exelon (EXC)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Devon Energy (DVNResearch Report) and Exelon (EXCResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Devon Energy (DVN)

In a report released yesterday, William Janela from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Devon Energy, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Janela is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 64.3% success rate. Janela covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Continental Resources, and Occidental Petroleum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Devon Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.88, a 46.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 13, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Exelon (EXC)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Weinstein W. from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Exelon, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.87.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 55.0% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Pinnacle West Capital, and Consolidated Edison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Exelon with a $45.86 average price target, which is a 24.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 14, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019