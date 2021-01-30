Analysts Are Bullish on These Utilities Stocks: AltaGas (ATGFF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and AltaGas (ATGFF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

AltaGas (ATGFF)

In a report issued on December 10, John Bereznicki from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on AltaGas, with a price target of C$22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Bereznicki is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.2% and a 43.4% success rate. Bereznicki covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Precision Drilling, Pembina Pipeline, and Inter Pipeline.

AltaGas has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.81, a 18.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 29, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$20.00 price target.

