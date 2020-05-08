May 8, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Zillow Group (ZG), eGain (EGAN)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Zillow Group (ZGResearch Report) and eGain (EGANResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Zillow Group (ZG)

In a report released today, Naved Khan from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Zillow Group, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 58.3% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, CarGurus, and TrueCar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zillow Group is a Hold with an average price target of $45.87, representing a 5.0% upside. In a report issued on May 1, D.A. Davidson also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

eGain (EGAN)

In a report released today, Koji Ikeda from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on eGain, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Ikeda is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.2% and a 81.4% success rate. Ikeda covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, SPS Commerce, and Liveperson.

Currently, the analyst consensus on eGain is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.50.

