Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Workday (WDAY), Farfetch (FTCH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Workday (WDAY – Research Report) and Farfetch (FTCH – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Workday (WDAY)

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to Workday today and set a price target of $290.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $251.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 74.9% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, BigCommerce Holdings, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Workday is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $289.29, representing a 10.8% upside. In a report issued on February 19, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $320.00 price target.

Farfetch (FTCH)

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Buy rating on Farfetch today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $63.81, close to its 52-week high of $73.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 49.5% and a 73.8% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Opendoor Technologies, Spotify Technology SA, and Zillow Group Class C.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Farfetch with a $70.22 average price target, implying a 5.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

