Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Veritone (VERI), GAN (GAN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Veritone (VERI – Research Report) and GAN (GAN – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Veritone (VERI)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Veritone, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 56.1% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Veritone is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.25, representing a 43.4% upside. In a report issued on July 8, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

GAN (GAN)

In a report released today, Greg Gibas from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on GAN, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 55.2% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Accel Entertainment, AYR Strategies, and KLDiscovery.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GAN is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.83.

