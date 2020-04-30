April 30, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Tyler Technologies (TYL), Cisco Systems (CSCO)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Tyler Technologies (TYLResearch Report) and Cisco Systems (CSCOResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Tyler Technologies (TYL)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Tyler Technologies, with a price target of $380.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $320.99, close to its 52-week high of $340.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 63.7% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Bill.com Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tyler Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $329.71, which is a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

In a report released today, Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Cisco Systems, with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $43.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.7% and a 71.3% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Zoom Video Communications, and Slack Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cisco Systems with a $46.40 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019