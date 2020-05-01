Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC), NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC – Research Report) and NeoPhotonics (NPTN – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC)

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon maintained a Buy rating on SS&C Technologies Holdings today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $55.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 58.2% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, Sapiens International, and Exlservice Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SS&C Technologies Holdings with a $69.42 average price target, representing a 25.9% upside. In a report issued on April 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on NeoPhotonics, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.62, close to its 52-week high of $9.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 53.8% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Forescout Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NeoPhotonics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.79, implying a 10.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.50 price target.

