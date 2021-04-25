Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Snap (SNAP), Vertiv Holdings (VRT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Snap (SNAP – Research Report) and Vertiv Holdings (VRT – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Snap (SNAP)

Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Buy rating on Snap on April 23 and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $61.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 47.8% and a 69.3% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Snap with a $79.15 average price target, implying a 27.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Wedbush also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $75.00 price target.

Vertiv Holdings (VRT)

Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani maintained a Buy rating on Vertiv Holdings on April 23 and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.77, close to its 52-week high of $22.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Daryanani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 69.9% success rate. Daryanani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, and TE Connectivity.

Vertiv Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.25, representing a 9.6% upside. In a report issued on April 8, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

