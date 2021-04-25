April 25, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Snap (SNAP), Vertiv Holdings (VRT)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Snap (SNAPResearch Report) and Vertiv Holdings (VRTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Snap (SNAP)

Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Buy rating on Snap on April 23 and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $61.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 47.8% and a 69.3% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Zillow Group Class A, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Snap with a $79.15 average price target, implying a 27.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Wedbush also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $75.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Vertiv Holdings (VRT)

Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani maintained a Buy rating on Vertiv Holdings on April 23 and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.77, close to its 52-week high of $22.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Daryanani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 69.9% success rate. Daryanani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, and TE Connectivity.

Vertiv Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.25, representing a 9.6% upside. In a report issued on April 8, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019