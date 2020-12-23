December 23, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBIResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI)

In a report issued on December 3, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Smith & Wesson Brands, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 60.1% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Science Applications, and Spirit AeroSystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Smith & Wesson Brands with a $23.50 average price target, implying a 32.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 4, Lake Street also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

