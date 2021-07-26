Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: SentinelOne (S), Formfactor (FORM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on SentinelOne (S – Research Report), Formfactor (FORM – Research Report) and EverCommerce (EVCM – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

SentinelOne (S)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson initiated coverage with a Buy rating on SentinelOne today and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 69.4% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SentinelOne is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.00, a 16.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Formfactor (FORM)

Needham analyst Charles Shi assigned a Buy rating to Formfactor today and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 66.7% success rate. Shi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Kulicke & Soffa, Taiwan Semi, and Camtek.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Formfactor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.20.

EverCommerce (EVCM)

EverCommerce received a Buy rating and a $24.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.2% and a 80.9% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zeta Global Holdings Corp, Qualtrics International, and Procore Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EverCommerce is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.40, a 29.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.