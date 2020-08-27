August 27, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Semtech (SMTC), NetApp (NTAP)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Semtech (SMTCResearch Report), NetApp (NTAPResearch Report) and QAD (QADAResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Semtech (SMTC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis reiterated a Buy rating on Semtech today and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $62.90, close to its 52-week high of $64.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 49.7% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Axcelis Technologies, and Skyworks Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Semtech with a $64.18 average price target, a 1.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 18, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

NetApp (NTAP)

Northland Securities analyst Nehal Chokshi maintained a Buy rating on NetApp today and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 53.6% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Palo Alto Networks, and Avid Technology.

NetApp has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $48.25, implying a 15.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 25, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

QAD (QADA)

B.Riley FBR analyst Zach Cummins maintained a Buy rating on QAD today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 53.2% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on QAD is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.50.

