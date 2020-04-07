Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Rogers Communication (RCI), Enghouse Systems (EGHSF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Rogers Communication (RCI – Research Report) and Enghouse Systems (EGHSF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Rogers Communication (RCI)

National Bank analyst Adam Shine maintained a Buy rating on Rogers Communication today and set a price target of C$69.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $44.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Shine is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 52.6% success rate. Shine covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Shaw Communications, Thomson Reuters, and Cineplex.

Rogers Communication has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.01, which is a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Scotiabank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$64.50 price target.

Enghouse Systems (EGHSF)

In a report released today, Stephanie Price from CIBC maintained a Buy rating on Enghouse Systems, with a price target of C$50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Price is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 54.8% success rate. Price covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ceridian HCM Holding, Maxar Technologies, and CGI Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Enghouse Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.02.

