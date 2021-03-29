Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Renesola (SOL), Synaptics (SYNA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Renesola (SOL – Research Report), Synaptics (SYNA – Research Report) and MTBC (MTBC – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Renesola (SOL)

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Renesola, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 69.5% and a 54.7% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ballard Power Systems, Westport Fuel Systems, and Orion Energy Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Renesola is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.75, a 29.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.50 price target.

Synaptics (SYNA)

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Synaptics, with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $136.91, close to its 52-week high of $144.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 65.6% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Smart Global Holdings, and Everspin Technologies.

Synaptics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $146.50.

MTBC (MTBC)

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on MTBC, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 45.9% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, Magic Software Enterprises, and Voyager Digital (Canada).

MTBC has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.70, representing a 92.0% upside. In a report issued on March 25, Colliers Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.50 price target.

