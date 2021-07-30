July 30, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Qualtrics International (XM), N-able, Inc. (NABL)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Qualtrics International (XMResearch Report) and N-able, Inc. (NABLResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Qualtrics International (XM)

In a report released today, Bhavan Suri from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Qualtrics International. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $39.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Suri is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.5% and a 71.0% success rate. Suri covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Procore Technologies, Altair Engineering, and Bill.com Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qualtrics International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.00, representing a 20.1% upside. In a report issued on July 21, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

N-able, Inc. (NABL)

Needham analyst Mike Cikos initiated coverage with a Buy rating on N-able, Inc. today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Cikos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 80.3% and a 75.0% success rate. Cikos covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Tenable Holdings, and Cognyte Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for N-able, Inc. with a $17.50 average price target.

