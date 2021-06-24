June 24, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Plug Power (PLUG), Splunk (SPLK)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Plug Power (PLUGResearch Report), Splunk (SPLKResearch Report) and Motorsport Games (MSGMResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Plug Power (PLUG)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on Plug Power yesterday and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 67.6% and a 55.5% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westport Fuel Systems, Orion Energy Systems, and Ceco Environmental.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Plug Power is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.38, which is a 33.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, Evercore ISI also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $42.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Splunk (SPLK)

In a report released yesterday, Jack Andrews from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Splunk, with a price target of $198.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $137.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 67.6% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommVault Systems, LiveRamp Holdings, and Pegasystems.

Splunk has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $163.50, implying a 18.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 22, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Motorsport Games (MSGM)

In a report issued on June 22, Michael Graham from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Motorsport Games, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.25, close to its 52-week low of $11.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 66.4% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as DoubleVerify Holdings, Uber Technologies, and DraftKings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Motorsport Games is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019