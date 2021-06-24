Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Plug Power (PLUG), Splunk (SPLK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Plug Power (PLUG – Research Report), Splunk (SPLK – Research Report) and Motorsport Games (MSGM – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Plug Power (PLUG)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on Plug Power yesterday and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 67.6% and a 55.5% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westport Fuel Systems, Orion Energy Systems, and Ceco Environmental.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Plug Power is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.38, which is a 33.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, Evercore ISI also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Splunk (SPLK)

In a report released yesterday, Jack Andrews from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Splunk, with a price target of $198.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $137.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 67.6% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommVault Systems, LiveRamp Holdings, and Pegasystems.

Splunk has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $163.50, implying a 18.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 22, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Motorsport Games (MSGM)

In a report issued on June 22, Michael Graham from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Motorsport Games, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.25, close to its 52-week low of $11.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 66.4% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as DoubleVerify Holdings, Uber Technologies, and DraftKings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Motorsport Games is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.00.

