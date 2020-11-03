November 3, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Paypal Holdings (PYPL), EverQuote (EVER)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Paypal Holdings (PYPLResearch Report) and EverQuote (EVERResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings, with a price target of $218.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $187.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.8% and a 64.4% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Coupa Software, and ACI Worldwide.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paypal Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $229.52, a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $290.00 price target.

EverQuote (EVER)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Graham from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on EverQuote, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.58.

Graham has an average return of 87.6% when recommending EverQuote.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is ranked #95 out of 6998 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EverQuote is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $61.80, which is an 84.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

