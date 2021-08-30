August 30, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Paypal Holdings (PYPL), CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Paypal Holdings (PYPLResearch Report) and CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWDResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

Bank of America Securities analyst Jason Kupferberg reiterated a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings today and set a price target of $323.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $278.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupferberg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 69.2% success rate. Kupferberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Affirm Holdings, Global Payments, and Coinbase Global.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Paypal Holdings with a $336.68 average price target, representing a 22.9% upside. In a report issued on August 25, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD)

In a report released today, Tal Liani from Bank of America Securities reiterated a Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, with a price target of $315.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $282.31, close to its 52-week high of $285.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Liani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 63.3% success rate. Liani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, Cisco Systems, and SentinelOne.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CrowdStrike Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $275.44.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019