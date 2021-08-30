Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Paypal Holdings (PYPL), CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Paypal Holdings (PYPL – Research Report) and CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

Bank of America Securities analyst Jason Kupferberg reiterated a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings today and set a price target of $323.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $278.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Kupferberg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 69.2% success rate. Kupferberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Affirm Holdings, Global Payments, and Coinbase Global.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Paypal Holdings with a $336.68 average price target, representing a 22.9% upside. In a report issued on August 25, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD)

In a report released today, Tal Liani from Bank of America Securities reiterated a Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, with a price target of $315.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $282.31, close to its 52-week high of $285.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Liani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 63.3% success rate. Liani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, Cisco Systems, and SentinelOne.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CrowdStrike Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $275.44.

