Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Nvidia (NVDA), Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nvidia (NVDA – Research Report) and Howmet Aerospace (HWM – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Nvidia (NVDA)

In a report released today, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia, with a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $216.60, close to its 52-week high of $230.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 77.9% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Raytheon Technologies, and Lattice Semiconductor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nvidia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $237.27, a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 17, Bank of America Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

KeyBanc analyst Philip Gibbs maintained a Buy rating on Howmet Aerospace today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.00, close to its 52-week high of $36.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibbs is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 53.4% success rate. Gibbs covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegheny Technologies, ArcelorMittal, and Timkensteel.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Howmet Aerospace is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.17, representing a 23.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, UBS also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

