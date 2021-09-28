September 28, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Nvidia (NVDA), Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nvidia (NVDAResearch Report) and Howmet Aerospace (HWMResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Nvidia (NVDA)

In a report released today, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia, with a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $216.60, close to its 52-week high of $230.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 77.9% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Raytheon Technologies, and Lattice Semiconductor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nvidia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $237.27, a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 17, Bank of America Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $275.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Howmet Aerospace (HWM)

KeyBanc analyst Philip Gibbs maintained a Buy rating on Howmet Aerospace today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.00, close to its 52-week high of $36.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibbs is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 53.4% success rate. Gibbs covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegheny Technologies, ArcelorMittal, and Timkensteel.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Howmet Aerospace is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.17, representing a 23.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, UBS also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019