August 6, 2020

Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Nuance Communications (NUAN), nLIGHT (LASR)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nuance Communications (NUANResearch Report) and nLIGHT (LASRResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Nuance Communications (NUAN)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Nuance Communications today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.64, close to its 52-week high of $29.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 64.2% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palo Alto Networks, and Slack Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nuance Communications is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.00.

nLIGHT (LASR)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti reiterated a Buy rating on nLIGHT today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.78, close to its 52-week high of $26.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 64.0% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on nLIGHT is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.00, which is a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

