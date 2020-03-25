March 25, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Nice-Systems (NICE), Ehang Holdings Ltd (EH)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nice-Systems (NICEResearch Report) and Ehang Holdings Ltd (EHResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Nice-Systems (NICE)

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal maintained a Buy rating on Nice-Systems today and set a price target of $174.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $148.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 59.5% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CyberArk Software.

Nice-Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $183.00, implying a 26.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

Ehang Holdings Ltd (EH)

Needham analyst Vincent Yu maintained a Buy rating on Ehang Holdings Ltd today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -16.7% and a 31.3% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as China Online Education Group, Niu Technologies, and Lizhi Inc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ehang Holdings Ltd is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.00.

