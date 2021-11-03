Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Micron (MU), Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Micron (MU – Research Report), Palo Alto Networks (PANW – Research Report) and Paypal Holdings (PYPL – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Micron (MU)

In a report issued on August 12, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Micron. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $70.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 74.2% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Advanced Micro Devices, and Lattice Semiconductor.

Micron has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $96.09, representing a 36.3% upside. In a report issued on August 3, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Mizuho Securities analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained a Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks on August 13 and set a price target of $475.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $508.46, close to its 52-week high of $519.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Moskowitz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.7% and a 77.1% success rate. Moskowitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, CrowdStrike Holdings, and CyberArk Software.

Palo Alto Networks has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $538.38, which is a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 19, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $420.00 price target.

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings on October 1 and set a price target of $375.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $229.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolev is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 56.9% success rate. Dolev covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, Fidelity National Info, and Robinhood Markets.

Paypal Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $337.67, representing a 45.2% upside. In a report issued on September 22, Bank of America Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $323.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.