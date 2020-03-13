March 13, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Lizhi Inc (LIZI), SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Lizhi Inc (LIZIResearch Report) and SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNCResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Lizhi Inc (LIZI)

In a report released today, Vincent Yu from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Lizhi Inc, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.15, equals to its 52-week low of $6.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is ranked #4331 out of 6145 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lizhi Inc with a $12.00 average price target.

SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Kenneth Hill maintained a Buy rating on SS&C Technologies Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.51, close to its 52-week low of $41.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 60.0% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, SEI Investments Company, and Marketaxess Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SS&C Technologies Holdings with a $72.82 average price target.

