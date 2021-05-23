May 23, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Keysight Technologies (KEYS), Fidelity National Info (FIS)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Keysight Technologies (KEYSResearch Report), Fidelity National Info (FISResearch Report) and Analog Devices (ADIResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

Robert W. Baird analyst Richard Eastman reiterated a Buy rating on Keysight Technologies on May 19 and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $139.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Eastman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 78.9% success rate. Eastman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as National Instruments, Roper Technologies, and Trimble Navigation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Keysight Technologies with a $165.00 average price target, representing a 16.8% upside. In a report issued on May 7, Susquehanna also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $178.00 price target.

Fidelity National Info (FIS)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Koning maintained a Buy rating on Fidelity National Info on May 19 and set a price target of $182.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $150.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 78.7% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Jack Henry & Associates, and Exlservice Holdings.

Fidelity National Info has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $171.93, a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

Analog Devices (ADI)

In a report issued on May 19, Tristan Gerra from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on Analog Devices, with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $159.36, close to its 52-week high of $164.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerra is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 63.9% success rate. Gerra covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Advanced Micro Devices, and Himax Technologies.

Analog Devices has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $179.11, implying a 12.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

