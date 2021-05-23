Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Keysight Technologies (KEYS), Fidelity National Info (FIS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Keysight Technologies (KEYS – Research Report), Fidelity National Info (FIS – Research Report) and Analog Devices (ADI – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

Robert W. Baird analyst Richard Eastman reiterated a Buy rating on Keysight Technologies on May 19 and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $139.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Eastman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 78.9% success rate. Eastman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as National Instruments, Roper Technologies, and Trimble Navigation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Keysight Technologies with a $165.00 average price target, representing a 16.8% upside. In a report issued on May 7, Susquehanna also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $178.00 price target.

Fidelity National Info (FIS)

Robert W. Baird analyst David Koning maintained a Buy rating on Fidelity National Info on May 19 and set a price target of $182.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $150.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 78.7% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Jack Henry & Associates, and Exlservice Holdings.

Fidelity National Info has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $171.93, a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

Analog Devices (ADI)

In a report issued on May 19, Tristan Gerra from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on Analog Devices, with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $159.36, close to its 52-week high of $164.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerra is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 63.9% success rate. Gerra covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Advanced Micro Devices, and Himax Technologies.

Analog Devices has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $179.11, implying a 12.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

