Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Intuit (INTU), Nvidia (NVDA)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Intuit (INTUResearch Report) and Nvidia (NVDAResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Intuit (INTU)

In a report released today, Kash Rangan from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on Intuit, with a price target of $320.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $289.14, close to its 52-week high of $306.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Rangan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 71.0% success rate. Rangan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Salesforce, and ServiceNow.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intuit with a $307.13 average price target, implying a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $308.00 price target.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Cascend Securities analyst Eric Ross maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia today and set a price target of $380.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $359.82, close to its 52-week high of $363.50.

Ross has an average return of 70.6% when recommending Nvidia.

According to TipRanks.com, Ross is ranked #1904 out of 6616 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nvidia with a $378.56 average price target, implying a 7.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $327.00 price target.

