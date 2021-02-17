February 17, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Identiv (INVE)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Identiv (INVEResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Identiv (INVE)

In a report issued on February 10, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Identiv, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.74, close to its 52-week high of $13.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 44.3% and a 65.8% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Ribbon Communications, and Limelight Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Identiv with a $13.00 average price target.

