Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Glu Mobile (GLUU), Nuance Communications (NUAN)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Glu Mobile (GLUUResearch Report) and Nuance Communications (NUANResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Glu Mobile (GLUU)

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi reiterated a Buy rating on Glu Mobile yesterday and set a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.95, close to its 52-week high of $9.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 52.2% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, The Meet Group, and Mitek Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Glu Mobile is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.75, representing a 0.0% upside. In a report issued on April 22, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Nuance Communications (NUAN)

In a report released today, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Nuance Communications, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 57.0% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palo Alto Networks, and Slack Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nuance Communications with a $22.20 average price target, a 12.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

