August 9, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: General Dynamics (GD), KnowBe4 (KNBE)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on General Dynamics (GDResearch Report) and KnowBe4 (KNBEResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

General Dynamics (GD)

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Buy rating on General Dynamics on May 12 and set a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $199.08, close to its 52-week high of $199.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 61.2% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith & Wesson Brands, Spirit AeroSystems, and Lockheed Martin.

General Dynamics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $221.40, which is an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Wells Fargo also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $216.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

KnowBe4 (KNBE)

Cowen & Co. analyst Shaul Eyal reiterated a Buy rating on KnowBe4 on May 20 and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.06, close to its 52-week low of $16.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.6% and a 77.2% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tufin Software Technologies, Evolv Technologies Holdings, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for KnowBe4 with a $26.75 average price target, representing a 27.4% upside. In a report issued on May 14, Berenberg Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019