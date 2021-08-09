Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: General Dynamics (GD), KnowBe4 (KNBE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on General Dynamics (GD – Research Report) and KnowBe4 (KNBE – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

General Dynamics (GD)

Cowen & Co. analyst Cai Rumohr maintained a Buy rating on General Dynamics on May 12 and set a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $199.08, close to its 52-week high of $199.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 61.2% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith & Wesson Brands, Spirit AeroSystems, and Lockheed Martin.

General Dynamics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $221.40, which is an 11.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Wells Fargo also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $216.00 price target.

KnowBe4 (KNBE)

Cowen & Co. analyst Shaul Eyal reiterated a Buy rating on KnowBe4 on May 20 and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.06, close to its 52-week low of $16.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.6% and a 77.2% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tufin Software Technologies, Evolv Technologies Holdings, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for KnowBe4 with a $26.75 average price target, representing a 27.4% upside. In a report issued on May 14, Berenberg Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

