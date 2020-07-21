Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Fortinet (FTNT), Agora (API)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Fortinet (FTNT – Research Report), Agora (API – Research Report) and Qorvo (QRVO – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Oppenheimer analyst Shaul Eyal assigned a Buy rating to Fortinet today and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $134.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 71.9% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Ping Identity Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fortinet with a $135.67 average price target.

Agora (API)

In a report released today, Richard Valera from Needham initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Agora and a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 63.5% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Trimble Navigation, and Altair Engineering.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Agora with a $51.00 average price target.

Qorvo (QRVO)

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill assigned a Buy rating to Qorvo today and set a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $116.39, close to its 52-week high of $122.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 58.0% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Qorvo is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $124.47, implying an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 6, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $137.00 price target.

