Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Faro Technologies (FARO), China Online Education Group (COE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Faro Technologies (FARO – Research Report) and China Online Education Group (COE – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Faro Technologies (FARO)

Faro Technologies received a Buy rating and a $77.00 price target from Needham analyst James Ricchiuti today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $63.78, close to its 52-week low of $59.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.8% and a 64.8% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Universal Display.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Faro Technologies with a $84.67 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

China Online Education Group (COE)

In a report released today, Vincent Yu from Needham maintained a Buy rating on China Online Education Group, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.28, close to its 52-week low of $1.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.2% and a 25.2% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, So-Young International, and 36Kr Holdings Inc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for China Online Education Group with a $9.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.