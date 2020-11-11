November 11, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Fair Isaac (FICO), Resonant (RESN)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Fair Isaac (FICOResearch Report) and Resonant (RESNResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Fair Isaac (FICO)

In a report released today, Kyle Peterson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Fair Isaac, with a price target of $550.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $432.89, close to its 52-week high of $468.57.

Peterson has an average return of 5.1% when recommending Fair Isaac.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is ranked #4347 out of 7073 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fair Isaac is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $486.00.

Resonant (RESN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede maintained a Buy rating on Resonant today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.3% and a 36.0% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as WISeKey International Holding, Magic Software Enterprises, and POET Technologies.

Resonant has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.75.

