Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Facebook (FB), Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Facebook (FBResearch Report) and Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Facebook (FB)

In a report released yesterday, Doug Anmuth from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Facebook, with a price target of $245.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $216.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Anmuth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 70.0% success rate. Anmuth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Facebook with a $247.93 average price target, implying a 14.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 24, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $265.00 price target.

Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

Kepler Capital analyst Sebastien Sztabowicz maintained a Buy rating on Dialog Semiconductor today and set a price target of EUR50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Sztabowicz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.1% and a 47.8% success rate. Sztabowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, ASM International, and Infineon.

Dialog Semiconductor has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.64, a 9.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 23, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR47.00 price target.

