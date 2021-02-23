February 23, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: EverQuote (EVER), BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on EverQuote (EVERResearch Report) and BigCommerce Holdings (BIGCResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

EverQuote (EVER)

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly assigned a Buy rating to EverQuote today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 54.8% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rush Street Interactive, DraftKings, and CarGurus.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EverQuote is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $62.00, which is a 27.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC)

Needham analyst Scott Berg maintained a Buy rating on BigCommerce Holdings today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $68.25, close to its 52-week low of $57.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.7% and a 76.1% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BigCommerce Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $70.80.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

