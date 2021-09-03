September 3, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: DocuSign (DOCU), CS Disco (LAW)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on DocuSign (DOCUResearch Report) and CS Disco (LAWResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

DocuSign (DOCU)

William Blair analyst Bhavan Suri reiterated a Buy rating on DocuSign today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $294.57, close to its 52-week high of $314.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Suri is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 70.2% success rate. Suri covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Sapiens International, and Procore Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DocuSign is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $308.00, which is a 3.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 29, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $340.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CS Disco (LAW)

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to CS Disco today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $58.42, close to its 52-week high of $60.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.2% and a 77.1% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ceridian HCM Holding, BigCommerce Holdings, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CS Disco with a $61.22 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019