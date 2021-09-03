Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: DocuSign (DOCU), CS Disco (LAW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on DocuSign (DOCU – Research Report) and CS Disco (LAW – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

DocuSign (DOCU)

William Blair analyst Bhavan Suri reiterated a Buy rating on DocuSign today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $294.57, close to its 52-week high of $314.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Suri is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 70.2% success rate. Suri covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Sapiens International, and Procore Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DocuSign is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $308.00, which is a 3.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 29, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $340.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CS Disco (LAW)

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to CS Disco today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $58.42, close to its 52-week high of $60.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.2% and a 77.1% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ceridian HCM Holding, BigCommerce Holdings, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CS Disco with a $61.22 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.