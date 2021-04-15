Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Coinbase Global (COIN), Accolade (ACCD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Coinbase Global (COIN – Research Report) and Accolade (ACCD – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

In a report released today, Gray Powell from BTIG initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Coinbase Global and a price target of $500.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $328.28, close to its 52-week low of $310.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Powell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 59.2% success rate. Powell covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, Sumo Logic, and Cloudflare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Coinbase Global with a $550.00 average price target, which is a 44.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, MoffettNathanson also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $600.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Accolade (ACCD)

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald assigned a Buy rating to Accolade today and set a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.70.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.5% and a 72.0% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Accolade is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $59.38, a 23.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 5, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.