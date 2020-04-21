April 21, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Cadence Design (CDNS), Ducommun (DCO)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cadence Design (CDNSResearch Report) and Ducommun (DCOResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Cadence Design (CDNS)

Needham analyst Richard Valera maintained a Buy rating on Cadence Design today and set a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.84, close to its 52-week high of $80.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 58.0% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Trimble Navigation, and Altair Engineering.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cadence Design with a $85.75 average price target, a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Ducommun (DCO)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Ducommun, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 61.8% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

Ducommun has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

