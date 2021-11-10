Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Brooks Automation (BRKS), Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Brooks Automation (BRKS – Research Report) and Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Brooks Automation (BRKS)

In a report released today, David Saxon from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Brooks Automation, with a price target of $139.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $123.13, close to its 52-week high of $124.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Saxon is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 48.6% success rate. Saxon covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphatec Holdings, NuVasive, and SI-Bone.

Brooks Automation has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $142.50.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

In a report released today, Francois Xavier Bouvignies from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Infineon Technologies AG, with a price target of EUR45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.00, close to its 52-week high of $49.91.

Bouvignies has an average return of 18.3% when recommending Infineon Technologies AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouvignies is ranked #1966 out of 7729 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Infineon Technologies AG is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.97, representing a 0.1% upside. In a report issued on November 8, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR42.00 price target.

