June 29, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Brooks Automation (BRKS), AXT (AXTI)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Brooks Automation (BRKSResearch Report) and AXT (AXTIResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Brooks Automation (BRKS)

In a report released today, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Brooks Automation, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 45.7% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Axcelis Technologies, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brooks Automation is a Hold with an average price target of $44.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AXT (AXTI)

In a report released today, Dave Kang from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on AXT, with a price target of $5.90. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 65.8% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Acacia Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AXT with a $7.45 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019