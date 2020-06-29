Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Brooks Automation (BRKS), AXT (AXTI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Brooks Automation (BRKS – Research Report) and AXT (AXTI – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Brooks Automation (BRKS)

In a report released today, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Brooks Automation, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 45.7% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Axcelis Technologies, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brooks Automation is a Hold with an average price target of $44.00.

AXT (AXTI)

In a report released today, Dave Kang from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on AXT, with a price target of $5.90. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 65.8% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Acacia Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AXT with a $7.45 average price target.

