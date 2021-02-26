Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Axon Enterprise (AXON), Twitter (TWTR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Axon Enterprise (AXON – Research Report) and Twitter (TWTR – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Axon Enterprise (AXON)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Axon Enterprise, with a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $159.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 74.9% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, BigCommerce Holdings, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Axon Enterprise has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $184.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Twitter (TWTR)

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein assigned a Buy rating to Twitter today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $74.59, close to its 52-week high of $80.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 49.5% and a 73.8% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Opendoor Technologies, Spotify Technology SA, and Zillow Group Class C.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Twitter is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $66.08, representing a -15.4% downside. In a report issued on February 16, Loop Capital Markets also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.