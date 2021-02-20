February 20, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Avalara (AVLR)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Avalara (AVLRResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Avalara (AVLR)

In a report issued on February 10, Brett Huff from Stephens assigned a Buy rating to Avalara, with a price target of $177.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $175.66, close to its 52-week high of $185.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Huff is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.8% and a 87.2% success rate. Huff covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Payments, ACI Worldwide, and I3 Verticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avalara is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $209.45, a 19.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $195.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019