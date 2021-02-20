Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Avalara (AVLR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Avalara (AVLR – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Avalara (AVLR)

In a report issued on February 10, Brett Huff from Stephens assigned a Buy rating to Avalara, with a price target of $177.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $175.66, close to its 52-week high of $185.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Huff is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.8% and a 87.2% success rate. Huff covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Payments, ACI Worldwide, and I3 Verticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avalara is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $209.45, a 19.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $195.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.