Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Astronics (ATRO), ServiceNow (NOW)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Astronics (ATROResearch Report), ServiceNow (NOWResearch Report) and BTRS Holdings (BTRSResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Astronics (ATRO)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Astronics, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 72.2% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, CPI Aerostructures, and Spirit AeroSystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Astronics with a $20.00 average price target.

ServiceNow (NOW)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Buy rating on ServiceNow yesterday and set a price target of $600.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $478.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 76.2% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.

ServiceNow has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $618.84, representing a 28.9% upside. In a report issued on March 15, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $615.00 price target.

BTRS Holdings (BTRS)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating on BTRS Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 71.3% and a 78.7% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

BTRS Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.00, implying a 30.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, Guggenheim also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

