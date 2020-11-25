November 25, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Astronics (ATRO), Autodesk (ADSK)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Astronics (ATROResearch Report), Autodesk (ADSKResearch Report) and Anaplan (PLANResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Astronics (ATRO)

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Astronics, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 71.9% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and Maxar Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Astronics with a $15.50 average price target, which is a 15.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 20, CJS Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $16.00 price target.

Autodesk (ADSK)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Buy rating on Autodesk yesterday and set a price target of $305.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $258.97, close to its 52-week high of $276.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 76.4% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, BigCommerce Holdings, and Slack Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Autodesk with a $272.71 average price target, implying a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 13, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $290.00 price target.

Anaplan (PLAN)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Anaplan, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $67.22, close to its 52-week high of $67.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.5% and a 78.0% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Anaplan is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $70.89, implying a 2.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 10, Berenberg Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

