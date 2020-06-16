Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Apple (AAPL), Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Apple (AAPL – Research Report) and Axcelis Technologies (ACLS – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Apple (AAPL)

In a report released today, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Apple, with a price target of $375.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $342.99, close to its 52-week high of $354.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 63.2% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $331.64, which is a -0.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, Evercore ISI also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $360.00 price target.

Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Buy rating on Axcelis Technologies today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 67.8% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MKS Instruments, Onto Innovation, and Western Digital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Axcelis Technologies with a $28.50 average price target.

